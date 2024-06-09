Karimnagar multipurpose park to be ready by July

In order to develop a recreation facility in the town itself, Karimnagar municipal corporation authorities had decided to develop the park on the premises of the multipurpose school near Telangana Chowk as part of the Karimnagar Smart City programme.

Published Date - 9 June 2024

Karimnagar: Work on a multi-purpose park being developed at the centre point of Karimnagar town has reached the final stage. Authorities are planning to inaugurate the park in the month of July by completing all the pending works.

Since the park is being developed on the premises of the historic multipurpose school, it has also been named as multipurpose park.

The works that began in the year 2020, has seen various facilities such as attractive landscaping, a walking track, children playground, musical fountain, an amphitheatre and other facilities being developed in six acres of land by spending Rs.11 crore.

Besides developing the park, revival and beautification of the heritage school building was also taken up. While landscaping works were taken up with Rs 5.50 crore, the walking track was laid by spending Rs 1.50 crore.

Besides developing a children playing area, different types of playing equipment have also been arranged by spending Rs.50 lakh. A sum of Rs.2 crore was earmarked to install a musical foundation. The amphitheatre along with a sound and light system were taken up with additional funds.

Authorities are planning to arrange food stalls as well for the convenience of visitors. Two parking places have also been developed for vehicles.