Karimnagar: Officials urged to complete pending works of irrigation projects

Karimnagar: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar instructed officials to provide water to agricultural fields by completing pending works of irrigation projects as well as canals in Choppadandi constituency.

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss pending irrigation projects and canals in Choppadandi segment at the Collector camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar instructed officials to take steps to provide suitable compensation to land oustees. Though there were irrigation projects such as Gayatri pump house, Mid Manair reservoir, and Rampur pump house in Choppadandi constituency, some of the villages in the segment were unable to get water.

Instead of Mothe reservoir, four OTs were sanctioned to the segment, he informed and instructed officials to complete the land survey process as early as possible. Stating that works of Narayanapur reservoir was pending in some places, he emphasised the need to provide water to Narayanapur right canal by completing the left canal. Lands in Narayanapur, Mangapeta, and Charlapalli have been acquired for the project, he informed and instructed officials to provide suitable compensation to oustees.

It was possible to supply water to farmers if Potharam lift and right canals were completed. Complete pending canal works by finishing the railway bridge work near Dongalamarri, he informed.

Plant ten saplings for a felled tree: Vinod

Karimnagar: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar called upon the people to plant ten saplings in place of a tree that felled due to any reason. In this regard, the District Collector and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Commissioner should take the necessary steps, he said.

Vinod Kumar on Friday toured in the 27th Division of Hussenipura and planted trees as part of Haritha Haram near the National Palace. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that people were planting trees in a big way by participating in Haritha Haram introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He wanted the people to make a plantation of saplings as a part of their lives and make Karimnagar a Haritha town. Efforts have been made to plant trees in a big way in Karimnagar, which has been developed on all fronts under the smart city scheme. People should overcome the oxygen shortfall issue by planting trees with commitment.

Vinod Kumar instructed medical and health department officials to speed up the Covid vaccination process. So far, 50 percent of people have been administered two doses of vaccine, he said and instructed officials to give vaccines to remaining people.

He informed that Health Director Srinivasa Rao was asked to ensure that there should not be any shortfall for the vaccine. Vinod Kumar instructed the District Medical and Health Officer to pay special attention to Huzurabad, where the political activity was increased. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others participated in the programme.

