Only 45 percent farmers got loan waiver benefit says, B Vinod Kumar

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power by promising to waive all farm loans on December 9. However, CM waived loans of only 45 percent farmers after eight months.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 10:36 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar informed that only 45 percent farmers got the benefit of farm loan waiver and wanted the state government not to deny the remaining farmers.

Vinod Kumar, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power by promising to waive all farm loans on December 9. However, CM waived loans of only 45 percent farmers after eight months.

Initially, the government announced that Rs 41,000 was required for loan waiver and it declined to R 31,000 in the cabinet meeting. Finally, only Rs 17,000 crore was waived. The Congress government should fulfill its promise of waving the loans of all farmers, he said.

Referring to the cultivation of crops, he said that north Telangana is likely to become a desert as the state government had not lifted water from the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Stating that crop cultivation in the present Vanakalam season has declined, he informed that so far, crops were sowed in only 60 percent area. In a few districts, it crossed not even 40 percent. In the Yasangi season, 20 to 30 percent of the area is likely to be left without cultivation.

When the BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was in power, tanks and other water bodies overflowed even in mid-summer for ten years.

However, in eight months of congress regime, there was no water in tanks despite adequate rainfall being recorded. He demanded the state government to fill all tanks by operating the pumps of the Kaleshwaram project.