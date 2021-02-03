Karimnagar police training college best in South India

Started in 2010, police training college reached such a position by adopting modern technology in indoor and outdoor training.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Police Training College, Ramnagar, has secured national level recognition following its selection for Union Home Ministry’s trophy under best police training institutions in south India for the year 2018-19.

In this regard, the Union home ministry issued an order. Started in 2010, police training college reached such a position by adopting modern technology in indoor and outdoor training.

The Home Ministry has considered various things to select the college for the trophy.

Two huge grounds to give training to 1,000 person at a time, modern indoor wing along with ten classrooms, computer lab, obstacles to give training in different war technics, volleyball and badminton courts, adequate teaching staff, library, motor transport wing, spacious dining hall and other facilities helped the college to select for trophy.

In the pre promotions category, 921 cops including 325 head constables and 426 ASIs were given training so far.

College principal, V Sunitha Mohan expressed happiness for selection of college for home minister’s trophy under best police training institutions category. Different measures and modern technology adopted for training, trainees’ indoor and outdoor performance and others helped the college to select for the trophy.

Appreciating all officers for working with commitment, she opined that it would boost them to work with more enthusiasm in the future.

