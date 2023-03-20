Karimnagar: SERP employees thank KCR for implementing pay scale

SERP employees performed 'palabhishekam' to the portrait of the Chief Minister KCR and celebrated the event by distributing sweets across the erstwhile Karimnagar district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

SERP employees performing milk bath to the portrait of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Kathalapur of Jagtial district on Monday.

Karimnagar: Employees of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) hailed the state government’s decision to implement the pay scale for them. They thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking the decision to protect the interests of SERP employees. They performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister and celebrated the event by distributing sweets across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

SERP employees from six mandals of Choppadandi constituency met the local MLA Sunke Ravishankar at his residence in Burugupalli of Gangadhara mandal and felicitated him. On the occasion, they spoke to IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao over phone and thanked him for taking a decision to implement the pay scale for them. Rama Rao assured them to organize Athmeeya Sammelanam along with SERP employees in Hyderabad very soon. Later, they had lunch with MLA Sunke Ravishankar.

Also Read BJP spreading misinformation against Telangana govt: Former MLC Naradasu Laxman