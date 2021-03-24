Karimnagar: Six quintal fish found dead, villagers suspect foul play

Fishermen, who were eking out a livelihood by fishing in the water body, were shocked after finding the fish dead in the morning.

Karimnagar: Fish worth Rs 3 lakh (six quintals) allegedly died due to poisoning in Lokaraokunta in Vennampalli of Saidapur mandal on Tuesday.

Lokaraokunta falls under Vennampalli fishermen cooperative society. Fishermen, who were eking out a livelihood by fishing in the water body, were shocked after finding the fish dead in the morning. Besides lodging complaint with Saidapur police, they informed the matter to Deputy Director, Fisheries, Khadir Ahmed.

After coming to know about the incident, DD deployed fisheries development officer (FDO) Vijay Kiran to study the situation. After inspecting the water body, FDO made it clear that fish were not infected by any disease before the death. Exact reason for the death of fish would be known only after testing, he informed.

On the other hand, fishermen alleged poisoning of the water as the reason. They suspected the role of one Nelli Sammaiah, a native of Jagirupalli.

Demanding the police to take serious action against culprits, they wanted the government to do justice to them by paying compensation.

MPTC Thota Odelu, sarpanches of various villages including Kaita Ramulu (Lasmakkapalle), Thota Kanthamma (Jagirupalli) and Perumalla Kamala Thurupathi (Somaram) and others visited the water body and examined dead fish.

Based on the complaint, they registered the case and began investigation, Saidapur SI Banda Prasanth Rao said.