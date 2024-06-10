| Karimnagar Two Teens Killed As Bike Rams Lorry Head On

Karimnagar: Two teens killed as bike rams lorry head-on

The incident occurred when the duo, who was on a two-wheeler, rammed a lorry coming from the opposite direction

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 June 2024, 09:37 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Two teenagers died in a road accident on the Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway near Keshavapatnam village on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the duo, who was on a two-wheeler, rammed a lorry coming from the opposite direction. The deceased were identified as Pittala Mahesh, (18), and Narsingoju Arvind Chary (16). Death was instant for them.

According to police officials, residents of Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal, the duo was heading towards Warangal from Karimnagar when the incident occured. While Mahesh completed intermediate in Jammikunta, Arvind Chary cleared SSC.

SI Laxma Reddy visited the spot and started investigation after registering a case. Bodies were shifted to district headquarter hospital for postmortem.