Karimnagar: Varala Anand felicitated for winning Kendra Sahitya Akademi award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 2 April 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar felicitating Varala Anand in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Writer and film critic Varala Anand was felicitated for winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar felicitated Anand in a progamme held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Anand, who got the award for the year 2022, was selected for the award for translating famous writer Gulzar’s Hindi poems ‘Green Poems’ into Telugu in the name of ‘Akupacha Kavithalu’ in 2019.

On March 25, he received the award from Central Sahitya Akademi president, Dr Madhav Krushiki in the awards distribution function held at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji, Goa.

