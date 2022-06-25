Karisma Kapoor turns 48, Bollywood showers her with love and birthday wishes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

By Sukhjeet Kaur

As Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo turns 48 today, Bollywood showers her with their wishes. Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first to share wishes on her dearest sister’s birthday. She shared baby Karisma’s picture and captioned it, “To the pride of our family …❤This is my most favorite picture of you”. Karisma thanked her in her story by making a reference to her looking like her nephews “Tim and J baba”.

The ’90s actor shared a reel on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating her birthday in pajamas. She captioned it, “Cake+Pajamas = ❤”. Actors Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Kapoor family’s loved designer Manish Malhotra wished Lolo with their heartiest regards.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a web series titled ‘Mentalhood’ (2020).

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Prem Qaidi’ (1991) and thereafter was seen in many rom-coms like ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996) , ‘Judwaa’ (1997) , ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ (1997), ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ (1999) and many more.