Karnataka govt extends deadline by two weeks to implement 60 pc Kannada rule

The government had earlier given a deadline of February 28 in this regard.

By IANS Published Date - 29 February 2024, 12:45 PM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday extended the deadline by two weeks for the commercial establishments and other buildings to ensure Kannada-English is in a 60:40 ratio on the signboards.

The government had earlier given a deadline of February 28 in this regard. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said, “Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka government has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by two more weeks so that the 60 per cent signage in Kannada rule can be followed.

It is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect, therefore we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall see compliance to it by the end of the two week extended period.”

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to 55,178 industrialists to replace the signboards in Bengaluru city so far and 3,044 of them are yet to change the name plates.

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, mandating the use of Kannada on 60 per cent space of signboards of all business and commercial establishments was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on February 15. The BJP had welcomed the bill and urged the government for strict implementation.

On January 5, the Cabinet approved an Ordinance to amend the Kannada Comprehensive Development Act to mandate 60 per cent usage of Kannada language in signage, and had issued a deadline of February 28 to adhere to the rule.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier warned that if the rule is not followed the establishments would be locked out and licences would be cancelled. Kannada organizations have warned that if the rule is not implemented they will take up massive agitation.