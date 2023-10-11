Karnataka: Live-in partner arrested for posting obscene pictures on social media

01:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Crime police have arrested a man on charges of posting obscene pictures of his live-in partner and other friends on social media.

The investigations revealed that the accused took sadistic pleasure in commenting on those posts, said police on Wednesday, adding that the accused was a part of a group which indulged in similar bad activities.

The arrested person has been identified as 26-year-old Anjay from Tamil Nadu. The South East Division Cyber Crime police nabbed him following a complaint in this regard.

The police said that the accused had accompanied his lover to the cybercrime police station to lodge the complaint.

Police said that the accused and his lover hailed from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. They were also classmates till Class 10. Later, the accused had shifted to Bengaluru. The girl also joined him and they lived together. The families knew about the relationship and they were preparing to get them married.

The accused shared her private photos on social media from a different account. He also made comments about it. When the girl complained he accompanied her to the police station and cried in front of the police to get her photos removed from the account and pleaded to arrest the accused person.The victim was moved by the accused’s drama.

The South East CEN police launched a probe and cracked the case. They nabbed the accused and sent him to prison. The accused had revealed that he was developing an application named BOT, which showed the persons in any photo in a nude state.

The accused revealed that he took sadistic pleasure in watching the nude photos of friends and relatives, said police.

The accused had also revealed his close association with a gang of 12 friends with the same psychotic mindset. All of them posted nude pictures of their friends and lovers on social media from different accounts and enjoyed the vulgar comments on them. They had created a group by the name ‘d3vil-official’ and ‘discord’. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.