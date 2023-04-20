Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP shortlist star campaigners

By Agencies Published Date - 08:20 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

Bengaluru: Congress heavyweights, including the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, State chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Shashi Tharoor former BJP leader and deputy Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, among others, featured in the party’s list of star campaigners for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The grand old party on Wednesday unveiled a list of 40-star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Among the other prominent names in the party’s list of campaigners are Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge, Communication, Jairam Ramesh, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former Maharastra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of union Ministers figure in the list of the party’s 40 star campaigners.

The union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party. In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.