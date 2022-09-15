Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Home | Sport | Karteek Parikshit Make It To Semis Of Itf Tennis Tournament

Karteek-Parikshit make it to semis of ITF Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 09:53 PM, Thu - 15 September 22
Karteek-Parikshit make it to semis of ITF Tennis Tournament
(File Photo) Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Parikshit Somani entered in the semifinals of the 15k ITF Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Parikshit Somani entered in the semifinals of the 15k ITF Tennis Tournament held in Monastir, Tunisia on Thursday.

The Indian pair thrashed D Caravalho of Portugal and A Ghorbel of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, they crushed Koeing L and Scott Andrea of Great Britain 6-1, 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Results:
Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt D Caravalho (Portugal) and A Ghorbel (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4;
Pre-quarters: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt Koeing L /Scott Andrea 6-1, 6-1.

Related News

Latest News