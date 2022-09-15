Karteek-Parikshit make it to semis of ITF Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Parikshit Somani entered in the semifinals of the 15k ITF Tennis Tournament held in Monastir, Tunisia on Thursday.
The Indian pair thrashed D Caravalho of Portugal and A Ghorbel of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, they crushed Koeing L and Scott Andrea of Great Britain 6-1, 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Results:
Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt D Caravalho (Portugal) and A Ghorbel (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4;
Pre-quarters: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt Koeing L /Scott Andrea 6-1, 6-1.