Karteek-Parikshit make it to semis of ITF Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:53 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

(File Photo) Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Parikshit Somani entered in the semifinals of the 15k ITF Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Parikshit Somani entered in the semifinals of the 15k ITF Tennis Tournament held in Monastir, Tunisia on Thursday.

The Indian pair thrashed D Caravalho of Portugal and A Ghorbel of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, they crushed Koeing L and Scott Andrea of Great Britain 6-1, 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Results:

Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt D Caravalho (Portugal) and A Ghorbel (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4;

Pre-quarters: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Parikshit Somani (India) bt Koeing L /Scott Andrea 6-1, 6-1.