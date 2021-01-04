Katrina deletes photo with Vicky Kaushal’s reflection?

Katrina put up the image on Instagram Stories but soon deleted it. Her fans managed to capture a screen grab of the photo and posted it on their fan club account on Instagram.

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif reportedly first posted and then deleted a photo featuring her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, on Instagram.

In the photo, Vicky’s reflection is visible.

“Zoom the picture to see a reflection of @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09,” read the caption of the post.

One fan commented: “Aww… #vickat #victrina.”

The rumoured couple are reportedly on a vacation accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina and Vicky are busy in the year ahead. The actress has the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot” co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, lined up. Vicky will be seen in “Sardar Udham” and a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

He has an untitled comedy, too, opposite Manushi Chhillar.