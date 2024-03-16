Kavitha arrest: BRS leaders hold protests in several parts of Adilabad

Former MLA Jogu Ramanna termed the arrest an illegal and undemocratic act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 05:08 PM

Cadres of BRS burn effigy of BJP protesting arrest of MLC Kavitha, in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: BRS cadre burnt effigies of the BJP in protest of the arrest of MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate, in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

Activists and leaders of the party took to junctions and staged a rasta-roko by sitting on a national highway in Adilabad district headquarters. They later burnt effigies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the arrest of Kavitha. They raised slogans criticising the party and Modi. Former MLA Jogu Ramanna termed the arrest an illegal and undemocratic act.

Boath MLA Anil Jadhav observed that the BJP and Congress hatched a conspiracy and detained Kavitha. He found fault with the party for arresting her without showing respect to her position and for being a woman public representative. He said the protests would be intensified if she was not released. He participated in a protest held at Gudihathnoor mandal headquarters.

Meanwhile, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi expressed anger against the BJP over the arrest of Kavitha. She said the ED did not follow norms while taking Kavitha into custody. She saw the conspiracy of the BJP behind the entire episode.

The party cadre staged similar rata-rokos and protests in towns, and mandal centres across Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.