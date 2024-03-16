Khammam BRS cadres stage protests against MLC Kavitha arrest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 04:37 PM

Khammam: BRS cadres have taken to the streets in protest against the arrest of MLC K Kavitha by the enforcement directorate officials.

Large scale protests took place across erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the BRS leaders and cadres condemned the autocratic attitude of the Central government led by BJP. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt by the cadres.

At Kothagudem, former MLA V Venkateswar Rao, Telangana activists Togaru Shekhar, Bathula Srinivas and others staged a dharna at the bus stand area. They sought to know how the ED officials arrested Kavitha when the case was being heard in the Supreme Court.