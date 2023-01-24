Kavitha attends inaugural ceremony of Mediasphere festival of St Francis College

K Kavitha urged the aspiring students to never stop dreaming but to ensure that they are truthful and committed to the larger good of society and especially women.

Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha attended the inaugural ceremony of Mediasphere festival of St. Francis College, here on Tuesday, and criticising those intimidating women as ‘goons’, said, “the goons believe they can intimidate a woman by targeting them, abusing them, and using violence. I salute women journalists across the globe who have stood the test of time, who stood by their beliefs and made a name for themselves.”

In her address, she added, “Girls should stand up, take time and think about yourself because today in this country there are a lot of goons who tell you don’t dress like this, don’t talk like this..I say don’t listen to them, listen to yourself.”

Kavitha shared her personal experience as a woman politician, with the students and said, ‘“As a woman politician, I’ve faced my own bit of difficulties…I could be KCR’s daughter but then you will have to fight your own battles at every stage. I’m fighting mine, I’m still fighting mine, and I will keep fighting.”

