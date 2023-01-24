Farmers’ leaders from various States meet MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Farmers leaders expressed their interest in working under the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who made farmers' welfare his priority

Hyderabad: Farmers unions representatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Tuesday met MLC K Kavitha and discussed welfare and development schemes, especially farmer-centric schemes like Rythu Bandu and Rythu Bima, being implemented in Telangana. They wanted the schemes to be implemented across the country, benefiting the entire farming fraternity.

On the occasion, the farmers leaders expressed their interest in working under the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who made farmers’ welfare his priority. They discussed about the issues being faced by farmers, toddy tappers and other communities in their respective States.

Further, the farmers leaders wanted the Telangana model development to be replicated across the country. They informed that farmers from several States were awaiting for implementation of the Telangana’s farmer-friendly schemes to be implemented in their States. They stated that a complete change in the nation was possible only through a farmer-friendly government.

Ari Valagan, Soundarya Pandian, Murigeshan, and Balasubramaniam from Tamil Nadu; Chandran and Dhanushekhar from Kerala; and GS Ravinder and Raviprakash from Karnataka, were among the farmers leaders who attended the meeting.