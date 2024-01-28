Kavitha demands BC Welfare ministry at Centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday demanded a separate ministry for the welfare of backward classes at the Centre.

Addressing a ‘Peedith Adhikar Yatra’ organised by the OBC Rights Front at Datia district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, she called for the conduct of BC caste census for targeted delivery of benefits. She also demanded quota for OBC women as part of women’s reservation.

She pointed out that the Women’s Reservation Act had become a postdated cheque. It should have been put to implementation forthwith to serve the very objective with which Parliament had passed the bill. Blaming it on the parties in power for the delay, she questioned as to why the Congress had failed to ensure justice to the OBCs when it was in power.

Questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s stand on OBC issues, she said the number of OBC judges in the country was not increased by the Congress party that was in power for many decades. She also questioned the poor presence of OBCs in the higher echelons of government services.

She criticized leaders from other parties who made lavish promises on for the uplift of the OBCs, but ended up delivering nothing to them. Assuring all support to the ‘Peedith Adhikar Yatra’ launched by the OBC Rights Front, which had drawn its inspiration from the Statehood fight for Telangana spearheaded by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, she recalled that despite many ups and downs during the fight for Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao did not relent.

Telangana had witnessed rapid development in all spheres during the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

The KCR government had put in place a special mechanism that had taken care of the interests of the farming community besides reviving its fortunes. Over 30 lakh jobs were created in Telangana in the BRS rule, she added.

Kavitha was given a rousing welcome by the OBC Front leaders including it founder President Damodar Yadav at Datia.