Political case, illegal arrest, says BRS MLC K Kavitha

BRS MLC K Kavitha vehemently declared her arrest as unjust, asserting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had concocted a baseless case against her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 04:49 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Terming her arrest illegal, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate(ED) had framed a false case against her. “It’s a purely political case. It’s an illegal arrest. We will fight it out in the court of law,”she said.

Speaking to the media while being produced at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi by ED officials, Kavitha termed her arrest illegal and politically motivated and asserted that she would fight in the court of law against her illegal detention by the ED.

“There is nothing new. They (ED) are asking the same thing again and again. This is a political case. A fabricated case. My arrest is completely illegal,” she said.