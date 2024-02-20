Kavitha demands special committee on student suicides in residential schools

20 February 2024

Suryapet: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold a review meeting to discuss measures to prevent deaths by suicide of girl students in government welfare residential schools and hostels.

Kavitha, who visited Bukacherla of Mothe mandal, consoled family members of Irugu Asmitha, a Class 10 student of the SC welfare girls residential school at Imampet in the district who died, allegedly by suicide recently.

Another student Vaishnavi, too had died, allegedly by suicide, in the hostel room of the same school, a few days before Asmitha’s death.

Kavitha pointed out that three girl students had died by suicide in welfare hostels in erstwhile Nalgonda district within 10 days. The warden and staff of the hostels were responsible for the safety and security of students staying in the hostels.

Terming the suicides in hostels an alarming trend, she said the State government should take it as serious issue and take up measures to prevent such incidents. There was a need to hold a high level review by the government to discuss the matter, but this had not happened yet.

“Unfortunately, there are no ministers for education or social welfare, which are very important portfolios. There is no proper supervision and inspection of welfare hostels and residential schools,” she added.

Kavitha also underlined the need to create a friendly atmosphere in residential schools and to appoint a psychologist to each residential school to counsel students if required. She also demanded a special committee on the suicides in residential schools and hostels.