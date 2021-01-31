Kavitha extends support to Adilaxmi, TS’ first woman mechanic

She applauded Adilaxmi’s determination and the amount of hard work she has put in to support her family.

Hyderabad: Y Adilaxmi, the first woman mechanic from the State, continues to catch everyone’s attention including MLC K Kavitha, who has come forward to support Adilaxmi and her family to purchase new equipment for her automobile repair shop. The MLC also extended support to the family to ensure good education for their daughters.

Thirty-year-old Adilaxmi works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem. Despite being a mother of two daughters, aged nine and seven years, she works with her husband at their automobile repair shop to supplement the family income. Her story was published in Telangana Today earlier his month, which caught nation-wide attention through social media.

Learning about Adilaxmi, Kavitha invited Adilaxmi and her family to Hyderabad. She applauded Adilaxmi’s determination and the amount of hard work she has put in to support her family. Kavitha interacted with the family and felicitated them. She extended assistance to the family to buy a new machine required for their shop and assured support for educating their daughters.

Later, the MLC tweeted: “Adilaxmi and her story has inspired me. Her determination to break the predetermined shackles and to walk that extra mile for her family is so heart melting. Saluting her courage! (sic)”

Adilaxmi and her family members thanked Kavitha for her kind gesture.

