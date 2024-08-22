Kavitha falls sick again, undergoes tests at AIIMS in Delhi

A medical examination was conducted to evaluate her condition and administer the necessary treatment. This isn’t the first time Kavitha has encountered health issues; she underwent similar tests a few weeks ago after experiencing viral fever and fluctuating blood sugar levels. Her condition is currently being closely monitored by medical professionals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 01:16 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha was taken to AIIMS in Delhi for medical tests after experiencing health issues once again. Sources indicated that Kavitha, who has been suffering from gynaecological problems and viral fever, was brought to the hospital on the recommendation of the doctors at Tihar Jail, where she is currently held in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kavitha has been in judicial custody for nearly 160 days. The Delhi Rouse Avenue court extended her custody recently extended till September 2, while her bail plea in the Supreme Court is posted for hearing on August 27.