Kavitha hails transformation of ‘glorious architecture’ of Yadadri Temple

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Sunday said the glorious architecture and transformation of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana is set to make it one of the most unique temples in the world.

“CM KCR Garu will tomorrow inaugurate the auspicious Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Yadadri Temple that has been revamped into a beautiful religious and architectural marvel,” she said in a tweet.

The former Lok Sabha MP said, “The glorious architecture and transformation of the Yadadri Temple is set to make it one of the most unique temples in the world. Every single detailing of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Yadari Temple is unique and set to leave the devotees spell-bound in the ocean of devotion.”

She further thanked KCR and the Government of Telangana for bestowing the state with one of the most historic and iconic temples, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Yadadri Temple.

The temple is entirely constructed by using black granite stone, called “Krushna Sila”, sourced from Gurujapally in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The religious masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite.

The temple, which stands tall with its fine blend of architecture and elegant grandeur, is the fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of temple construction.

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the officials for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’.

The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanised prasadam production unit atop the hill.

It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.