Kavitha offers prayers at renovated Shiva temple

The temple priests welcomed Kavitha with Purna Kumbham and the latter along with other TRS leaders performed special puja at the temple.

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha offered prayers at the ancient Shiva temple which was renovated by Malkajgiri MLA Mainampally Hanumanth Rao at Jannepally village of Navipet mandal in the district on Monday. Hanumanth Rao had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the renovation works of the temple.

On the occasion, the temple priests welcomed Kavitha with Purna Kumbham and the latter along with other TRS leaders performed special puja at the temple. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLAs Mainampally Hanumanth Rao, A Jeevan Reddy, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, and Mohammed Shakeel Amer were present.

Speaking to media, Kavitha said that for the last 16 years, villagers of Jannepally have been calling for the renovation of the ancient Shiva temple, which is believed to have been installed by Lord Sri Rama himself. She appreciated and expressed her gratitude to Hanumantha Rao for taking the initiative to renovate the ancient temple by spending more than Rs 1 crore through his voluntary organisation Mainampally Social Services.

Meanwhile, Kavitha received a grand welcome from the TRS party cadre upon her arrival in Nizamabad from Hyderabad and en route Jannepally. They organised grand reception welcoming her at all major junctions in Medchal, Kamareddy, Indalwai, Dichpally and Jannepally.

At Medchal, MLC Kavitha garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid tributes. A large number of TRS activists received Kavitha at Kamareddy and presented her with a massive garland which was lifted using a crane. Hundreds of vehicles followed the MLC’s convoy from Hyderabad to Jannepally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .