Kavitha slams BJP govt over hike of commercial LPG cylinder price

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former MP and MLC K Kavitha hit out at the BJP government over the price hike of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 102.50, the second major hike after the elections in five States. The overall price of commercial cylinder is now Rs 2,355.50.

In a tweet, Kavitha said the actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. “What does the Govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home?” she questioned.

