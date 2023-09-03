Kavitha urges Singareni families to gift BRS win to KCR

The teaching and non-teaching staff employed on a contract basis in schools affiliated with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, met the BRS legislator at the latter's residence in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the people of Singareni areas to ensure victory of all BRS MLAs in the region and hoist the pink flag in the forthcoming Assembly elections. She appealed them to present the victory as a gift to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been instrumental in securing their livelihood and ensuring their welfare.

The teaching and non-teaching staff employed on a contract basis in schools affiliated with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, met the BRS legislator at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday and gave a representation, seeking resolution of their issues.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha pointed out the Chief Minister’s strong opposition to attempts for privatisation, had safeguarded the SCCL from falling into the hands of private companies. She also highlighted the successful merger of the TSRTC into the government, terming it a testament to the Chief Minister’s vision.

The BRS MLC said before the formation of Telangana, the issue of compassionate appointments was a major concern. But after the State was formed, the Chief Minister created 20,000 jobs with a humane approach towards the Singareni families.

Kavitha assured that the State government was committed to resolving the issues faced by teaching and non-teaching staff in Singareni-affiliated schools. She also promised to take up their issues with the Chief Minister and if needed, arrange a meeting between Singareni Workers union leaders and the Chief Minister.

Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) general secretary Miriyala Rajireddy and others, were also present.

