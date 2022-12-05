Kavitha’s name not in FIR or list of accused in Delhi liquor scam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 AM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation, pointing out that she had gone through the Delhi liquor scam complaint copy and FIR on the CBI website, and that her name was not mentioned in the FIR, in the list of the accused and not in the complaint as well.

Writing to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa, Kavitha also mentioned that due to prior commitments, she would not be able to meet them on December 6 as proposed earlier and suggested a meeting at a later date.

Stating that she was a law abiding citizen and assuring to cooperate with the investigation, she said she would be able to meet the CBI officials at her residence in Hyderabad on December 11, 12, 14 or 15 and requested them to confirm the date at the earliest.

Earlier Kavitha had requested a copy of the FIR and related documents from the CBI, and was told that these were available on the CBI website.