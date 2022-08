MLC Kavitha felicitates CWG gold medalist Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:59 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha felicitated Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Nikhat Zareen at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on this Kavitha said, “It is a proud moment for the State, hailing from Nizamabad and becoming a world champion and her achievements are inspiration for young athletes.”

Nikhat thanked CM KCR for sanctioning a plot and a reward of Rs 2 crore.