Kavitha questions BJP on moving court and not cooperating with SIT

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:41 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Kamareddy: Tearing into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its opportunistic politics, TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday asked why the BJP was approaching the court repeatedly with petitions to stall the investigation into the MLA poaching case, and why its leaders were not appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) if they had nothing to fear.

Addressing a TRS meeting at Nagireddypeta in Kamareddy, Kavitha said the BJP-led union government was targeting TRS Ministers, MLAs and leaders with Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids since the last one month. Did the TRS leaders refuse to cooperate with the probe agencies or did any of them approach any court, she asked, pointing out that the BJP’s tactics were being observed by the people.

The BJP was forcing leaders from other parties to join the partyfold and in case they refused to oblige, they were being targeted with raids by central probe agencies, she said, asserting that the BJP’s intimidating tactics would not work in Telangana.

”People and leaders here will not bow before any such pressure tactic,” she said.

Coming down heavily on State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Kavitha reminded him of his oath taken at the Yadadri Temple and said BJP national general secretary BL Santosh’s name had surfaced during the SIT investigation and notices were served to him. However, local BJP leaders were worried and upset despite taking oaths that the party had nothing to do with the covert operation, she said.

The TRS MLC also lashed out at the Modi government for its anti-farmer policies. After copying Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme, the BJP government had introduced the PM Kisan programme but within a couple of years, it was being scrapped.

“When the scheme was introduced, there were nearly 13 crore beneficiaries and now, the number has come down to 3 crore, indicating the BJP’s plans,” she said.

On the situation of the Congress party in the State, Kavitha said the Congress had ended up third in the Munugode bypoll since party MP Rahul Gandhi was busy with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, leaving the party’s prospects in the lurch.