KCR brought festive atmosphere to 100 Dalit families before Ugadi: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handing over the Dalit Bandhu unit to a beneficiary in Patancheru on Friday.

Patancheru: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has brought a festive atmosphere of the Ugadi in 100 Dalit families a day before Telugu new year is celebrated in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering before handing over the Dalit Bandhu units to beneficiaries of Patancheru Assembly Constituency at Mythri Grounds in Patancheru on Friday, the Finance Minister said that these 100 families will begin a new life in the Telugu new year. Saying that the beneficiaries used to work as workers until Friday, Rao said that these 100 families will become owners with Dalit Bandhu scheme. Since the Dalits were also facing social issues due to their backwardness, Rao said that the Telangana government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has come up with several initiatives to make the Dalits stronger financially.

Apart from giving Dalit Bandhu benefits to 100 families in each of the Assembly Constituencies in the State, the Minister said that they had allocated Rs 17,800 crore in the budget with an objective to provide Dalit Bandhu to 2 lakh families in the coming year. Stating that they had also redesigned the SC-ST Sub-plan guidelines to help the leftover funds carry forwarded to next year, Rao has said that they had allotted 16 percent reservations in liquor shops’ allotment, Diet Contracts at Government Hospitals, Medical Shops, Medical labs and so on to empower the Dalits financially.

Appreciating the Sangaredddy district officials and elected representatives for grounding the Dalit Bandhu units, the Minister said that they have already grounded the Dalit Bandhu units in Narayankhed Constituency too. Apart from that, he said that the selection of units has been completed in Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Andole Constituencies which will be grounded soon after Ugadi. He has said that the Sangareddy district is way ahead of other districts in grounding the Dalit Bandhu units.

During an interaction with the beneficiaries, a woman beneficiary Lavanya has said that she has decided to set up a beauty parlour since she used to work in a parlour until today. Apart from earning more income, she used to earn as a worker, Lavanya said that she will also create employment for other women.

Subhash, another beneficiary, said he had bought a JCB collaborating with two other Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. Most of these 100 beneficiaries have bought different vehicles to earn a livelihood. More interestingly, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has connected each of these vehicles to some industry in the Patancheru Area, which is an industrial hub, to ensure they earn regular income. The MLA has called upon the beneficiaries to put it to best use to come out of poverty forever.

Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, Zill Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Former chairman of Legislative Council V Bhupal Reddy, Additional Collector Rajharshi Sha, SC Corporation ED Babu Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .