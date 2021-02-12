KCR brought light into farmers’ lives: KTR

The Minister said enormous changes have taken place in the lives of farmers after the formation of Telangana State

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Rajanna Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who brought light into the lives of farmers in the State with several initiatives including 24 hours free and quality power supply to the agriculture sector.

Speaking after inaugurating Rythu Vedhika at Rajeshwarraonagar in Ghambiraopet mandal, he said enormous changes have taken place in the lives of farmers after the formation of Telangana State. Earlier, farmers used to depend on borewells to irrigate standing crops and wait in the fields for power supply at the nights. The TRS government changed the entire situation with the 24 hours power supply, he said.

Talking about Rythu Vedhikas, the Minister said Internet facility would also be provided to ensure that farmers interact directly with scientists from the Vedhikas.

Not to give any trouble to farmers to sell their produce, the government has purchased paddy by establishing paddy purchasing centers in every village. Godown space has also been enhanced.

Earlier, only 4 lakh metric tonnes storage capacity godowns were available. However, it has enhanced to 25 lakh metric tonnes storage capacity after the formation of Telangana State.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for gram panchayat building taken up with Rs 20 lakh, inaugurated palle prakruthi vanam and a bridge constructed with Rs 4 crore of NABARD funds. Rama Rao also inaugurated vykuntadamam, palle prakruthi vanam and open gym in Gorantyala.

National Federation of State Co-operative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB) chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna and others participated in the programme.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .