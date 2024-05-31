KCR condoles demise of former Archbishop Thumma Bala

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao hailed Thumma Bala as the Most Reverend who rose to the highest level in the spiritual service he believed in.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 06:56 PM

Former Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of former Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala who passed away at the age of 80 in Hyderabad on Thursday. He remembered the yeomen services of Most Reverend Thumma Bala who dedicated his life for the service of Jesus Christ.

In a statement here on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao hailed Thumma Bala as the Most Reverend who rose to the highest level in the spiritual service he believed in. He recalled his association with Thumma Bala who is a native of Narimetta village of erstwhile Warangal district. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.