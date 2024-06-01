KCR declines govt invitation to attend Telangana State Formation Day celebrations

He expressed his dissent over the Congress government's attempts to undermine sacrifices of Telangana movement and martyrs in Telangana State formation in an attempt to portray itself as messiah who delivered the State.

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declined the invitation from the State government to participate in the official celebrations marking 10 years of Telangana State formation on June 2. He expressed his dissent over the Congress government’s attempts to undermine sacrifices of Telangana movement and martyrs in Telangana State formation in an attempt to portray itself as messiah who delivered the State.

In an eight-page open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep concerns over the current Congress government’s handling of the State affairs, citing numerous issues affecting various sectors and accusing the Congress of taking Telangana backward.

Farmers’ Distress

The former Chief Minister highlighted the distress among farmers, who are facing severe losses and even resorting to suicide due to withered crops and power cuts. He demanded to know why farmers are being forced to wait for seeds and fertilisers in queues under scorching sun which was not witnessed in the last 10 years.

He criticised the Congress government for failing to provide timely crop investment assistance and for neglecting the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which had been a lifeline for farmers under the BRS administration. He pointed out that the Congress government’s utter failure to implement its Rythu Bharosa scheme where it promised to provide Rs 7,500 per acre per season, around Rs 2,500 higher than Rythu Bandhu scheme.

“You (the Chief Minister) have not only failed to address farmers’ woes, but did not bother to even visit them to console during such crisis,” Chandrashekhar Rao remarked. Similarly, he noted that handloom workers, who previously received substantial support, are now struggling to make ends meet, leading to their tragic suicides.

Unemployment and Broken Promises

The BRS chief pointed out the struggles of jobless individuals, especially unemployed youth, who are waiting for job notifications and support that were promised but not delivered. He accused the Congress of failing to implement promised schemes like the Mega DSC for teacher recruitment and unemployment benefits, further exacerbating the plight of the jobless.

Chandrashekhar Rao listed out the numerous electoral promises made by the Congress government during the Assembly elections totalling around 420 including six guarantees, and questioned its failure to implement them. He stated that instead of explaining to the people over the fate of these promises, the Congress government was trying to intimidate those who are questioning it by filing false cases against them.

Public Services and Infrastructure Decline

The former Chief Minister also criticized the current administration for its handling of public utilities and infrastructure. He mentioned the severe drinking water crisis due to mismanagement of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and the frequent power cuts that have damaged the State’s reputation for reliable electricity supply, affecting the investments. Additionally, he expressed disappointment over the deterioration of public health services including degrading TIMS hospitals.

He pointed out that numerous initiatives like Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragthi, Telangana ku Haritha Haraam, fee reimbursement, overseas scholarships, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak and numbers other schemes which were initiated by the previous BRS government, were being neglected by the Congress which promised to provide improved services.

Undermining Telangana Movement

In his letter, the Leader of Opposition accused the Congress of historical and ongoing malpractices, from undermining the Telangana movement to failing to respect the symbols and sacrifices associated with the State’s struggle for autonomy. He lamented the Congress’s failure to properly honour the martyrs and the legacy of the Telangana movement.

“You never uttered “Jai Telangana” in your lifetime. Even after becoming the Chief Minister of the State, you did not visit the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial and pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood,” he added.

Invitation Meant to Insult

At an individual level, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that people of Telangana were observing the Chief Minister’s ill intentions to invite him in an attempt to insult him, by the way of the invitation was sent as well as denying him place on the stage and also not allowing him to speak during the celebration. He pointed out that the BRS was not invited to the all party meeting meant to finalise the State anthem showcases the anti-democratic stance and arrogant domineering tendencies of the Congress.

“Changing the State emblem is a diversion tactic from real issues plaguing the State. Your attitude to remove Charminar and Kakatiya Thornam is dangerous and insulting. You are insulting Telangana by setting up your party leader’s statue in the place demarcated for Telangana Talli’s statue opposite the State Secretariat,” he asserted.

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao suggested that the Congress government change its attitude and work genuinely for the welfare and progress of Telangana. He urged the current administration to fulfill its election promises and to apologise to the people for its past and present mistakes. He criticised the Congress’s approach to the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation, stating that it lacks sincerity and respect for the true spirit of the State’s achievements.