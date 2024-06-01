BRS holds massive candlelight rally to commemorate sacrifices of Telangana martyrs

The rally was taken out from Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park to the Amara Jyothi memorial near Tank Bund, paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Commemorating the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi organised a massive candlelight rally in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking the commencement of its three-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation. The rally was taken out from Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park to the Amara Jyothi memorial near Tank Bund, paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the rally by paying floral tributes to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park and formally lit a candle. With the participants jostling each other eager to catch a glimpse of Chandrashekhar Rao leading to some mild tension, the party senior leaders and police intervened to ensure his smooth exit from the event.

The rally was prominently led by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders and former Ministers T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, T Padma Rao Goud, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with other BRS MLAs, MLCs, and elected representatives. It witnessed a large turnout of people from all walks of life including folk artistes, writers, students and women, creating a captivating scene illuminated by candlelights.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the rally proceeded towards the Amara Jyothi memorial amid chanting of “Telangana Amara Veerulaku.. Johar.. Johar”, “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR” and others. Tribal and folk dancers coupled with drum beats and Bonalu processions, had only added more fervour to the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the candlelight rally was organised to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs for Telangana State formation. Terming the Congress as the rootcause for the sufferings of people of Telangana and killings of Telangana martyrs for several decades, he accused the party of attempting to portray itself as the State’s saviour through the decennial celebrations and undermining the the sacrifices of martyrs and all those who fought for the cause. In protest, he stated that the BRS decided to boycott the official celebrations and organising simultaneous celebrations across the State in a grand manner.

The decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation by the BRS will continue for two more days. On Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag followed by the party flag at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan. A photo exhibition will be organised to reflect on the beginnings of the Telangana movement and the achievements of the last ten years of governance. The party cadre will organise celebrations across the State on Sunday as well as Monday, besides distributing food and fruits to the needy.