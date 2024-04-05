KCR exposes Congress ignorance on Kaleshwaram and power sector

The Mid Manair was filled to the brim and unfortunately today sported a deserted look due to the Congress government’s inefficiency, said Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:07 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at Mid Manair

Rajanna Siricilla: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday lashed out at Congress leaders for their lack of understanding about the Kaleshwaram project and their inability to manage power sector effectively.

All the three barrages, including Medigadda, had about 300 pillars. River Godavari water was available only after Pranahita and accordingly Medigadda project was conceived. During the three months of Godavari flow, the project gates remain opened and there would be free flow, he said.

Water would be lifted as per requirements and that was the reason why the Kanepally pumphouse was established. Without Medigadda barrage, there was scope for lifting water from that point, he explained. The water is lifted to Nandi Medaram, Gayatri and through flood canal Mid Manair, he said.

“Medigadda will be required to lift Godavari water only when there is 20,000 to 25,000 cusecs flow by June end and gates will be opened. They will be closed only in September leaving two gates at either ends opened to ensure 9 to 10 tmc water storage. From the same storage water would be lifted,” Chandrashekhar Rao explained.

The Congress government in the United Andhra Pradesh had left the Mid Manair and Yellampally projects incomplete. As the BRS government had completed these works in one season, heavy rainfall occurred in Machareddy Mandala and the Mid Manair Bund got washed away due to the heavy flow of water, he said.

“The Bund was constructed by the current Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s company. We did not book a case as our focus was on completing the Kaleshwaram works,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Mid Manair was filled to the brim and unfortunately today sported a deserted look due to the Congress government’s inefficiency, he said.

“How did the Congress government use the Gayatri pumphouse to lift water if Kaleshwaram was a futile project?” he asked.

The Congress government was utilizing Rs.7,000 crore arranged by the BRS government to clear contractors’ bills at the cost of farmers interests and forcing them to approach private lenders, he said.

When the BRS was in power, the peak load demand was 14,900 MW and it had increased to 15,600 MW in the Congress rule. There was a rise of about 700 mw but the catch here was 1600 MW NTPC plant was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

“If the peak load demand increased by 700 mw, there was also addition of 1600 mw in installed capacity. Yet there is disruption in power supply. Does this not expose the Congress government’s inefficiency,” asked Chandrashekhar Rao.