KCR hands over Rs 25 lakh cheque to constable Kishtaiah’s family

Later, they had lunch together where Chandrashekhar Rao inquired about the well-being of the family including Rahul's job and Priyanka's studies. "You were small children when your father sacrificed his life for the Telangana statehood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Keeping his word to support them, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao once again stood by the family of police constable late P Kishtaiah who laid down his life for the cause of Telangana statehood.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Kishtaiah’s daughter Dr Priyanka as financial assistance towards completing her postgraduation in medical education. On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on Sunday, the family members of Kishtaiah including his wife Padmavathi along with children Dr Priyanka and Rahul, called on the former Chief Minister at his residence in Nandinagar here.

Even in difficult times, your mother stood strong and raised you. Your mother should not face any problems. You will have my support at any time,” he said reminding them of their responsibilities.

He wanted the Congress-led State government to continue the same spirit of the previous BRS government which supported the families of the martyrs. Police constable P Kishtaiah shot himself with his service revolver in Kamareddy on December 1, 2009, for the cause of Telangana State.

BRS chief Chandrashekar Rao took up the responsibility of the family and extended financial support for the children to complete their education over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishtaiah’s wife Padmavathi said former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has been supporting them like a head of the family since her husband passed away 15 years ago.

“Following death of my husband, I came to Chandrashekhar Rao garu seeking help for my children’s education. He took care of me like a father takes care of his daughter and supported my children’s education since they were in sixth class,” she said.