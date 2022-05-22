KCR, Kejriwal discuss alternative national agenda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

source: Twitter/TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is currently on a nation-wide trip to meet several Opposition leaders in an attempt to set an alternative national agenda, held discussions with his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence on Sunday. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of building political equations ahead of the Presidential elections in a few months as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the BJP.

During an hour-long luncheon meeting, the two leaders have reportedly discussed a wide range of issues including the current national politics, federal structure, States’ contribution in India’s growth, the Central government’s policies and other issues. They are learnt to have reached a consensus on several issues of common interest and decided to work to bring together like-minded forces to evolve an alternative national agenda.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, J Santosh Kumar, G Ranjith Reddy, and B Venkatesh Netha along with AAP senior leaders including AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, participated in the meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao who is Delhi as part of his week-long tour since Saturday, is expected to continue his meetings with eminent political leaders, economists, and journalists among others in Delhi over the next a couple of days. He is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on May 26, for a meeting with former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Later, he will meet social activist Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi on May 27, before returning to Hyderabad.

