KCR nominates Sudhir Kumar as BRS candidate for Warangal MP seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 07:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Dr Marepalli Sudhir Kumar as the party candidate from Warangal parliamentary constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Sudhir Kumar who a resident of Hanamkonda district, is currently serving as the Zilla Parishad chairman. He hails from the Madiga community.

Sudhir Kumar who worked in the Telangana agitation for separate statehood since 2001, has been a loyal party activist. After discussing with the party leaders from erstwhile Warangal district, Chandrashekhar Rao finalised his name which received unanimous support from the party cadre.

Earlier, BRS nominated Dr Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of former Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. However, the father-daughter duo quit the party and joined the Congress.