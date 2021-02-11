KCR puts Congress on mat for Telangana’s miseries

CM KCR ridiculed Telangana Congress leaders for taking up ‘Polam Bata, Poru Bata’ at a time when the TRS government had scaled record peaks in the successful implementation of developmental programmes and welfare activities.

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came out with his guns blazing against the Congress, holding it responsible for the miseries and backwardness of Telangana in general and erstwhile Nalgonda district in particular. “Such have been their misdeeds and attitude during their rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh and even today that they should not even be allowed to utter Telangana,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister, addressing a massive public meeting at Palem, the first after the breakout of the Covid pandemic, ridiculed Telangana Congress leaders for taking up ‘Polam Bata, Poru Bata’ at a time when the TRS government had scaled record peaks in the successful implementation of developmental programmes and welfare activities.

Accusing the Congress leaders of remaining mute spectators when the Andhra region was cornering all the benefits at the cost of Telangana in erstwhile AP, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “The Congress is responsible for farmers’ deaths and all other miseries faced by the people of Telangana in the past. Congress leaders did not raise their voice against the injustice meted out to the region then only to protect their jobs,” he said.

Ridiculing the ‘Polam Bata’ programme taken up by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister wondered whether the Congress leaders were against the agriculture sector flourishing in the State.

“Whenever the TRS government takes up any project, the Opposition party only levels allegations of corruption. Was the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which was constructed during the Congress regime, taken up only for kickbacks?” he asked, and pointed out that had the Congress leadership then not shifted the Nagarjuna Sagar project 19 km downstream that eventually benefitted the Andhra region, he would not be laying the foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation schemes on Wednesday. “Had the project been constructed at Yeleshwaram, the original site decided upon then, there would not have been a need for these lift irrigation schemes in Nalgonda,” he said.

“The Congress leaders failed to end the fluoride problem, which destroyed the lives of the people in Nalgonda till Mission Bhagiratha started providing safe drinking water and brought an end to the disease permanently. They remained mute spectators for their own political survival when Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy denied funds to the Telangana region before the bifurcation,” he said, adding that none of the Chief Ministers paid any attention to the problems of Nalgonda district. The situation in Nalgonda and elsewhere in the State had changed only after the TRS came to power in the new State, he added.

