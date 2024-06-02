KCR reaffirms BRS’s commitment to Telangana despite electoral setbacks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 03:31 PM

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao participating in the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reaffirmed the BRS’ commitment to Telangana and its people despite recent electoral setbacks, stating that the political outcomes would not deter the party’s mission. He asserted that the future belongs to the BRS which would soon launch a new agitation with new strategies and goals for Telangana.

“Election come and go, but our duty is to work for the people, notwithstanding the results. If you have not noticed, I have stopped using my walking stick and strong enough to take up another agitation to protect the interests of people of Telangana,” he said, while participating in the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. He extended wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day.

The BRS chief likened BRS to a massive tree and an ocean, which is resilient and far-reaching. Acknowledging the natural disappointment following electoral losses, he reminded that his recent bus yatra witnessed the same passitionate support from the people that he received during the Telangana statehood movement which always fueled the party. He stated that the BRS is a 25-year-old organisation, which is ready to take up another fight for Telangana anytime.

Dismissing any notions of the party vanishing from Telangana politics, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that if elections are held now, the BRS would win 105 Assembly seats. He stressed that the BRS is poised for a comeback and the Congress government’s days are numbered. “We lost by only 1.08 percent votes. Politics is ever-changing, and it’s not about being in power but about serving the people,” he asserted.

He congratulated BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy on winning the Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll and exuded confidence that the party candidate Rakesh Reddy will win Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency byelections as well. He reminded that while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy vowed to win the Mahabubnagar bypolls with 200 votes majority, the BRS secured the seat with over 100 votes.

In response to the exit poll results, the former Chief Minister remained optimistic. “One says we will get 11 seats, another says 2-3. This is a big gamble, but let’s hope for good results,” he remarked, emphasising that the party’s focus remains on public welfare rather than political gains.

Taking a dig at the Congress governance in Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress is yet to cope up with the unexpected victory and was unable to utilise the opportunity in its favour. He stated that while the Congress government could not announce a single policy in last six months after assuming power, the previous BRS government introduced 42 policies in the first-ever Cabinet meeting after forming the government.

He pointed out that the Congress failed to deliver people’s services effectively despite all systems being in place which led to public outrage over mismanagement. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claims that former Minister T Harish Rao was influencing the field staff of electricity department to impose power cuts, he asked whether the Chief Minister was Revanth Reddy or Harish Rao.

On the occasion, the BRS president reflected on the long journey of the Telangana movement, paying homage to Professor Jayashankar and the pivotal role of TNGOs. He recounted the hardships faced by Telangana before achieving statehood, from famines and power cuts to migrations and suicides. “The movement started in 1999, not in 2001. Remembering those times still brings tears to my eyes,” he said, recalling the ridicule faced when speaking the Telangana dialect.

He added that the 1969 movement failed only due to lack of a strategy to counter the then rulers, and stated that the people will remain indebted to all those who fought for the cause. He observed that while the previous BRS government made Telangana a frontrunner in various sectors and supported all sections of society, the Congress government failed on all fronts and brought back the dark days of the past.