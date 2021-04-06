KCR releases Godavari water into Haldi Vagu, Gajwel canal

According to officials, 1,600 cusecs will be released into the canal and it would take 10 days for the water to reach Nizam Sagar project.

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the Telangana government’s ambitious mega project that has changed the landscape of the State in a matter of just six years, reached another milestone on Tuesday when Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao released Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Haldi Vagu at Avusulapalli in Wargan mandal of Siddipet district.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the mandal right from the morning since the release of water into Haldi Vagu is seen as a historic moment that would make Medak and Siddipet districts lush green. Haldi Vagu eventually merges with River Manjeera and flow into Nizam Sagar project.

The Chief Minister, on reaching Avusulapalli, was accorded the traditional Purnakumba welcome by priests. Chandrashekhar Rao was accompanied by Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy and others.

Before releasing the water into the canal, the Chief Minister performed special pujas to River Godavari. Amidst cheers and slogans by the locals, he released the water into the canal.

According to officials, 1,600 cusecs will be released into the canal and it would take 10 days for the water to reach Nizam Sagar project. The water will keep Haldi Vagu and Manjeera flowing even during mid-summer.

Since the Nizam Sagar project is downstream, the water will help farmers irrigate over 14,000 acres en route. After traveling about 70 kms, Haldi Vagu will merge with River Manjeera.

Later, the Chief Minister reached Palamulaparthi at Markov mandal of Siddipet to release Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Gajwel canal.

Locals raised “Jai KCR” and “Jai Telangana” slogans when the Chief Minister greeted them and left the venue.

