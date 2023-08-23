CM KCR likely to inaugurate renovated Valmidi temple on Sept 4

The Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village was developed at a cost of Rs.30 crore under the spiritual tourism circuit in the district.

Renovated Sri Rama Chandra Swami temple at Valmidi in Jangaon district.

Jangaon: District officials are gearing up for the inauguration and re-installation of idols at the renovated Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village in the district on September 4. It was developed at a cost of Rs.30 crore under the spiritual tourism circuit in the district. The circuit also includes Palakurthi and Bammera villages.

The temple is located on the hillocks of Valmidi, which is believed to be the birthplace of Sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana. The temple is also said to be the place where Valmiki performed penance.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the temple and participate in the re-installation of the idols of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swami on September 4. Health Minister Harish Rao, Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy and VIPs will also participate in the programme,” Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Valmidi, which has a rich history, was once called Valmiki Puram. It was neglected by the previous rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh, but the State government has taken steps to develop it on par with the Bhadrachalam temple.

The Minister also said they were planning to provide facilities to about 30,000 devotees during the upcoming four-day celebrations from September 1 to 4. “To provide seamless transportation services, the RTC officials will ply special bus services for the entirety of the four-day festivities,” he said and added that they would be operated from Thorrur, Hanumakonda, Warangal and Jangaon depots. Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the upcoming celebrations, Dayakar Rao said cultural programmes spanning one to three hours each evening would be conducted.

Noted artists rooted in the rich heritage of Telangana, film playback singers, traditional dancers, and performers of the Shivathandavam, Indian folk dances, songs and Kolatams, have been specially invited to perform at the celebrations for an enchanting experience for the devotees.