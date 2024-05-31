KCR to flag off massive candlelight rally, marking commencement of decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation

On June 2 last year, the then BRS government led by former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao initiated year-long celebrations marking 10th year of Telangana State formation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:58 PM

File photo of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Marking the completion of 10 years of Telangana State formation on June 2, the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi will kickstart grand three-day festivities across the State on Saturday.

The party planned a series of events from June 1 to June 3 to commemorate the State’s formation and its achievements over the past decade. The party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will pay floral tributes to people who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana statehood movement at Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial in Gun Park at 7 pm on Saturday.

Also Read Food safety violations at dairy manufacturing units in Rangareddy

Later, he will flag off a candlelight rally to be taken out from Gun Park to Amara Jyothi memorial near Tank Bund. Nearly 10,000 people from BRS along with people from various walks of life will participate in the massive rally which aims to honour the sacrifices made for formation of Telangana State.

On June 2 last year, the then BRS government led by former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao initiated year-long celebrations marking 10th year of Telangana State formation.

The celebrations included marathons, sports and cultural events along with events marked to celebrate the achievements of Telangana in various sectors since its formation. Though the BRS is not in power, the party decided to organise the concluding ceremony on a grand note and made arrangements for three-day celebrations.

Accordingly, the party will organise massive celebrations of the State Formation Day at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. BRS supremo Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag, followed by the party flag at the party headquarters on the occasion. He is likely to address the gathering highlighting the journey of Telangana agitation and progress of the State over the last 10 years.

In addition, the BRS will organise programs to distribute fruits and sweets in various hospitals and orphanages across Hyderabad, showcasing the party’s commitment to social welfare. On June 3, celebrations will be organised at all the BRS district offices where the national flag, followed by the party flag will be hoisted.

The party also planned various programmes including distribution of sweets and fruits in hospitals and orphanages, as well as other events to involve people from all walks of life in the celebrations.