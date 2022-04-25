KCR will go to any extent to protect farmers: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Medak: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has inaugurated multiple paddy procurement centers in Chegunta and Narsing Mandals of Dubbak Assembly Constituency on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has come forward to procure the paddy even though the Centre has refused. Saying that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to any extent to protect the interests of the farmers, Reddy has said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had changed the lives of the farmers forever with a host of initiatives during the past eight years.

Saying that the Chief Minister had brought Godavari water to every nook and corner of the erstwhile Medak district, he said that he has introduced Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Beema besides making sufficient seeds and fertilisers available at right time.

The MP has also handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to a few persons. He has also inaugurated the borewell drilling machine that was granted under Giri Vikas Scheme at a tribal family’s land at Narsapally Thanda in Narsingi Mandal. Reddy has also participated in many other programmes throughout the day.