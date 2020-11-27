GHMC polls: KCR’s public meeting on Saturday

All arrangements have been made for the meeting where CM is expected to reiterate the party’s commitment to development of Hyderabad and also allay fears among people on safety and security

Hyderabad: TRS cadres are pumped up ahead of the massive public meeting to be addressed by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Saturday.

All arrangements have been made for the meeting where the Chief Minister is expected to reiterate the party’s commitment to development of Hyderabad and also allay fears among people on safety and security amid heated political war of words.

About two lakh people from 150 divisions of GHMC are expected to attend the public meeting for which the police have made fool-proof arrangements. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the TRS leaders made elaborate arrangements to follow Covid guidelines during the meeting. The entire stadium premises is being sanitised at regular intervals as a precautionary measure. The party leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that people wear masks and use sanitisers.

“We are providing masks and sanitisers to those attending the public meeting. Separate enclosures have been arranged to maintain adequate distance,” said former MLC and TRS leader Karne Prabhakar.

Separate parking lots have also been arranged for people arriving at the stadium from different parts of the city. To ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed, people have been requested to arrive at the venue by 3 pm and assume their seats.

Separate gates have been demarcated for Ministers, elected representatives and other party leaders besides public who are attending the meeting. To ensure that people sitting faraway from the platform have a proper view of the Chief Minister, 12 LED screens have been arranged across the stadium. Besides those attending the meeting, arrangements have been made to reach out to all GHMC denizens through live telecast of the meeting proceedings.

Source said that the TRS president will focus on the party’s achievements including effective and transparent governance in the State as well as Hyderabad. He will also highlight the electoral promises and the party’s commitment for development and welfare ahead of the GHMC elections, besides allaying fears being expressed over safety and security of citizens in Hyderabad.

