Keep Asifabad in forefront in all fields: Union Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan is being welcomed by legislators Konappa in Asifabad on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan told district authorities and local public representatives to keep the district in the forefront in all fields. He convened a review meeting with MP Soyam Bapu Rao, legislators Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa and Collector Rahul here on Sunday.

Murugan stated that the district would develop if the authorities work in tandem with each other. He advised them to take steps to eradicate child marriages and ensure that every child goes to school. He stressed the need to reduce dropout rate and to resend pupils to school. He asked them to strive to put the district on the track of growth by having coordination.

The union Minister further advised the authorities to make sure all the eligible get the fruits of the welfare schemes of the union government. He told them to create livelihoods for members of self-help groups. He assured to take steps to grant funds to provide road facilities to interior tribal habitations under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana as requested by legislators Konappa and Sakku.

Murugan asked the authorities to create awareness about the consumption of millets among the public. He said that malnutrition among expecting mothers should be overcome. He instructed the officials of the medical and health department to increase institutional deliveries. He expressed happiness over the district achieving 100 percent vaccination against Covid-19.

He earlier visited a digital mobile theatre run by members of self-help groups, a fish pond at Edulawada village in Asifabad mandal and a bulk cooling unit of Vijaya Dairy. Collector explained schemes and developmental activities being taken up in the district with the help of schemes of both Centre and State governments. He said that steps were being taken to develop the backward district in many aspects.

Additional Collector K Varun Redd and officials of various departments were present.

