Keep that spine straight

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: Spare some time to do yoga between your preparations for the TSPSC exams. These postures will not only keep you mentally sound, but also protect your back which is stretched in the same position for hours together. Ravindra Kapadia of Gandhi Gyan Mandir Yoga Kendra shares some tips on yoga poses you can do at home.

Dandasana

This pose is great for building your core strength. For lower back pain sufferers, it is usually having a weak core that leads to issues.

Steps

Begin in a tabletop position, then step your feet back so your body is parallel to the floor. Hug your belly up and in. Gaze slightly forward to keep length in the back of your neck. Your heels should be pressed back slightly to engage your core. Pull your pelvis forward a bit to get the maximum effort out of the pose.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

A great asana for those with poor posture, it helps in opening up the chest and shoulders.

Steps

Lie on your back with your hands at the side and knees bent with your feet flat on the floor. Now lift your hips until they form a straight line you’re your knees to your shoulders. Pause for a moment to tuck each shoulder blade into your back. Relax your behind and lift your hips higher and hold the position for 20- 30 seconds.Gently lower your torso and repeat for five to six times.