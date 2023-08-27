Kerala govt seizes drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore as part of special drive ahead of Onam

By PTI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Excise department in Kerala has strengthened its enforcement measures in connection with the Onam festival leading to seizure of over Rs 2.5 crore worth drugs and thousands of litres of liquor.

During the special Onam drive that commenced on August 8, the Excise department has registered over 7,000 cases related to drugs and illicit liquor till August 24, a statement issued by the department said.

Besides that, hundreds of accused persons and vehicles used to transport the substances were also taken into custody, the statement said.

Excise officials across Kerala were part of the special drive that will continue till September 5, it said.

As part of the operation, extensive inspections are being carried out and strong measures have been taken to prevent cross-border drug trafficking from neighbouring states, the statement said.

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh congratulated the officials who were part of the drive, the statement quoted him as saying.

The minister also directed officials to ensure that stringent enforcement activities continue even after the special drive gets over, it said.

“Inspection of licensed establishments has also been strengthened. Extensive checking is also going on at the border checkpoints and intersections,” the statement read.