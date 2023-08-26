Hyderabad gears up for vibrant Onam festivities

Hyderabad: The city is known for embracing diverse festivals across the globe, like its own. Ahead of Onam on October 29, from hosting intimate family gatherings to visiting various Kerala restaurants for traditional Onam Sadhya, and attending grand events to celebrate their rich culture, Malayalis in the city gear up to celebrate their favourite harvest festival in style.

Kick-started early this month, the Malayali communities will continue hosting events every Sunday till early October at various venues in the city. These gatherings will feature diverse cultural programmes showcasing traditional Kerala dance forms, captivating Malayali songs, and an aromatic feast of the delectable ‘Sadhya’ — a traditional vegetarian meal comprising about 25 different dishes, served on a banana leaf.

“As many cannot travel back home during the festive season, the idea is to keep alive the festive spirit within the city. There are over 50 Malayali cultural communities across the twin cities and this time, our celebrations will go on until October 2,” said KU Issac, president of Telangana State unit, All-India Malayalee Association. “Every year, we witness many local people too participating in the celebrations,” he adds.

However, for those families settled in Hyderabad, Onam mostly is a festival for family reunions and get-togethers, with many individuals preferring to celebrate within their own homes, arranging family gatherings and coming together to enjoy the traditional Onam feasts.

“My parents migrated some decades ago. Every year, we mark the festival with great enthusiasm, preparing a potluck lunch for the traditional ‘sadhya’ and convening at various relatives’ homes. The family gathering and our traditions reinvigorate us,” shared Jobin, a software employee in the city.

For individuals seeking a taste of Kerala’s culture, besides participating in cultural events, there’s a plethora of Kerala cuisine options available in the city offering community feasts. Restaurants like Pathemari, Akson, Hanwin Kerala Café, Simply South, and Kayal Kerala offer authentic experiences, providing the traditional ‘sadhya’ meal.

“Onam is a community festival, so being alone in a new city during festive time is difficult. I’m glad that these eateries and events are offering community celebrations so that you don’t feel left out,” says Sneha Nair, an MBBS student in the city.